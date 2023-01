22-Year-Old Girl, Who Was Hospitalized After Shelling By Occupiers On December 31, Died In Khmelnytskyi

A 22-year-old girl who was injured as a result of missile attacks by the Russian occupiers on Khmelnytskyi on Saturday, December 31, died in the hospital. This was announced by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhii Hamalii, in his Telegram channel.

"The girl (22 years old), who was admitted to the hospital yesterday in an extremely serious condition after the shelling of our city, died of her injuries. Condolences to her family and friends!" Hamalii wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the eve of the New Year, the Russians shelled most regions of Ukraine.

1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv in the afternoon of December 31.

Earlier it was reported that the Air Defense Forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 enemy drones on New Year's Eve.

In particular, on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, air defense shot down 32 Russian targets.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces liquidated another 760 occupiers. In general, as of January 1, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war since February amount to more than 106,000 soldiers killed.