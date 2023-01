Main New Year's Salute In Britain Was In Blue And Yellow Colors And To "Stefania"

On New Year's Eve in London, as a sign of support for Ukraine, the London Eye observation wheel was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and festive fireworks were set off to the Kalush Orchestra's song "Stefania". This was reported by the European Pravda publication.

Thus, it is reported that the largest New Year's show in the history of London sent a message of support to Ukraine and honored the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III.

During the broadcast, you could hear "Glory to Ukraine" and the song "Stefania" by the Kalush Orchestra.

It is said that more than 100,000 ticket holders watched the massive celebration on the streets of London after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 12,000 fireworks lit up the sky during the show, which was created under the theme of "Love and Unity".

Millions watched the show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United Kingdom will hand over Sea King helicopters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the ongoing support program.

In August, the United Kingdom undertook to train 10,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in infantry combat.

On November 9, Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced that Britain would increase its support for the Ukrainian army with additional weapons and military training.

In 2023, the United Kingdom intends to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with military aid in the amount of at least EUR 2.6 billion.