Last day, December 31, the Russian invaders shelled the Kherson Region 40 times. There are wounded, in particular, children. Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 40 times. The enemy fired at peaceful settlements in the region with artillery, MLRS and mortars. Kherson was attacked 18 times by the Russian army. Enemy shells hit critical infrastructure facilities, private and apartment buildings," Yanushevych wrote.

According to him, 3 people were injured last day due to Russian shelling. Among the injured are 2 children: a 13-year-old boy is in a serious condition, a 12-year-old girl was moderately injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 60 times over day, December 30. The enemy hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks.

On December 27, the Russian military shelled the Kherson Region 50 times. It is known about the damage to a medical institution and a kindergarten in Kherson, as well as residential buildings. As a result of enemy shelling, 3 people were injured.