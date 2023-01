The situation in the energy system of Ukraine remains under control despite the shelling of the Russian Federation. Emergency power outages were not used. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

"The past day has been difficult for power engineers. After the 11th massive missile attack on December 31, failing to achieve its global goal of leaving Ukrainians without electricity for the New Year, the enemy almost immediately struck the next blow," the message reads.

It is noted that on New Year's Eve, the energy system of Ukraine was already subjected to 13 massive drone attacks.

"Power engineers are doing everything possible to make the New Year's holiday with light without restrictions. Additional volumes of electricity for household consumers have been provided thanks to the conscious behavior of Ukrainian business and restrictions on the work of industry. Please do not forget the need to consume electricity sparingly!" the company calls.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, air defense shot down 32 Russian targets.

1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv in the afternoon of December 31.