Ukrenergo Explains Whether Ukraine Is At Risk Of Total Blackout

Constant attacks by the occupiers on the energy infrastructure can theoretically cause a blackout in Ukraine, but in practice, so far, such a probability is quite low. This was announced by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company on the air of the telethon.

"Theoretically, it can threaten, in practice I don't see such a danger now. I believe that we passed the worst with these missile attacks, I really hope so. The dynamics of these attacks and the effect of those attacks show that the Russians have less and less ability," Kudrytskyi said.

Kudrytskyi believes that "the Russian military on the battlefield with the Ukrainian energy system" can demonstrate little.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, air defense shot down 32 Russian targets.

1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv in the afternoon of December 31.