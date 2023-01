As a result of the night attack of the Russian occupiers in the Kyiv Region on January 1, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this.

According to him, there are no injured people previously.

"At night, the Kyiv Region repelled an attack by Shahed drones. The terrorist country targeted at energy infrastructure facilities," Kuleba said.

He added that about three dozen drones were launched on the region.

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There is damage to the infrastructure object. Emergency services worked all night at the damage sites. We will win!" summed up the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, aie defense shot down 32 Russian targets.

1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv in the afternoon of December 31.