Air Defense Of Ukraine Destroyed 45 Iranian Kamikaze Drones On New Year's Eve

Air defense forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 enemy drones on New Year's Eve. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of January 1, Russia tried to attack Ukraine with drones, but the air defense forces and other units of the Ukrainian army neutralized them.

Thus, defenders destroyed 13 Russian drones still in 2022, and the other 32 drones - in the new year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, air defense shot down 32 Russian targets.

1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv in the afternoon of December 31.