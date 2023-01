Air Defense Shot Down 32 Russian Targets In Kyiv On New Year's Eve

Since the beginning of Sunday, January 1, air defense has shot down 32 aerial targets over Kyiv. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"According to preliminary information, air defense forces destroyed 32 enemy air targets," the message says.

In general, the air alert in Ukraine lasted more than 4 hours. Air defense was actively working in Kyiv. Enemy aircraft activity was also observed on the eastern borders.

In the first hour of the New Year, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

The head of the police of the Kyiv Region, Andrii Nebytov, wrote in his Telegram channel that the massive air attack of the enemy is continuing, in some areas of the region, air defense forces shot down the air objects of the occupiers, and the flight of the Iranian Shaheds was recorded over the region.

He urged residents of the Kyiv Region to stay in shelters.

As reported, 1 person was killed died and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv on the afternoon of December 31.