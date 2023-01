As a result of a missile attack on the capital on New Year's Eve, a car was damaged by missile debris, there were no casualties.

The mayor of the capital, Volodymyr Klitschko, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Explosions in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. In Shevchenkivskyi, a fragment of a missile fell on a Volkswagen car and damaged the hood of the car. There are no victims," Klitschko said.

As a result of the Russian attack, air defense systems were activated in the capital and the region.

In the first hour of the New Year, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

The head of the police of the Kyiv Region, Andrii Nebytov, wrote in his Telegram channel that the massive air attack of the enemy is continuing, in some areas of the region, air defense forces shot down the air objects of the occupiers, and the flight of the Iranian Shaheds was recorded over the region.

He urged residents of the Kyiv Region to stay in shelters.

As reported, 1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv on the afternoon of December 31.