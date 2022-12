On the New Year’s eve, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the support Berlin provided to Kyiv against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale aggression in 2022. The head of Ukraine posted a corresponding message on his official page on Twitter.

"Weapons, shelter for more than a million Ukrainians, Ukraine-centric chairmanship in the G7, financial and technical assistance, candidate status for joining the EU. Thank you for the Zeitenwende, Mr. Chancellor! In 2023, we must complete it with our joint victory," head of state wrote on Twitter.

In the message, Zelenskyy referred to the German word "Zeitenwende", which was previously used by Scholz in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. It means "turning point" and was previously chosen as word of the year by the German Language Society.