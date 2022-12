The total amount of damage recorded by the State Environmental Inspectorate to the environment of Ukraine is more than UAH 1.5 trillion. This is reported by the State Environmental Inspection of Ukraine on its official page on Facebook.

According to the official information of the authority, 1,042 facts of events that took place on the territory of our country as a result of the military intervention of the Russian Federation and caused damage to the environment were entered into the Unified Register of Damages.

"In particular, 854 soil samples and 1,138 water samples were taken by the specialists of the State Environmental Inspectorate. As a result of the control measures, damage to the surrounding natural environment was calculated, thus the total amount of damage caused to atmospheric air, land and water resources is more than UAH 1.5 trillion," said the first deputy head of the inspectorate, Dmytro Zaruba.