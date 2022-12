Lights Will Be Turned Off On New Year's Day All Over Ukraine: Where Schedules Are Not In Effect

In Ukraine, there is a power deficit in the energy system. On the morning of December 31, most regions planned to turn off the lights according to schedules, but during another missile attack, emergency power outages were introduced in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Regions. In addition, power outages began in Khmelnytskyi.

"The Russians want to intimidate, leave us in the dark for the New Year, cause as much damage as possible to civil infrastructure. Despite this, our energy system remains stable. All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Emergency power outages in a number of regions - in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa Regions - are designed to protect Ukraine's energy system from damage, DTEK reported.

"This is a preventive step that will avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach the target," the company explained.

As the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, reported, as a result of the Russian missile attack, there were problems with lighting in the city.

"Residential buildings, gas stations, and commercial facilities were damaged. There were power outages in part of the city," Symchyshyn said.

Hourly schedules are still in effect in the Vinnytsia Region.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk Region, on December 31, each shift will be shut down for only 2 hours. However, in the case of a significant increase in the load on the power system, emergency shutdowns are also possible, but they will not exceed 2 hours either.

In the Zakarpattia Region, electricity will be turned off in 4 shifts on this day. First shift will spend the most without light - 7 hours (with breaks). The rest will limit supply to 6 hours (with breaks).

In the Rivne Region, on December 31 and January 1, there may be no outages at all.

"Our power engineers will try not to introduce schedules for hourly power supply restrictions. But they also need help. Therefore, I ask you to use electricity as economically as possible during these days," said the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitalii Koval.

Outages will be hourly in the Poltava Region. There will be 3 shifts in total. Each of them will be without light for 2 hours, as well as 4 with it.