On the afternoon of December 31, Russian troops hit Ukraine with more than 20 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 12 of them. The enemy launched missiles from the air and from the Caspian Sea. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, announced this on his official page on Telegram.

"Today, the terrorist state of the Russian Federation again launched a massive missile attack on civilian objects in our country. Previously, the enemy launched more than 20 air-launched cruise missiles using Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea and ground-based missile systems," Zaluzhnyi noted.

He also said that air defense forces shot down 12 missiles in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

"The forces and means of our anti-aircraft defense destroyed 12 cruise missiles: 6 within the boundaries of Kyiv, 5 - Zhytomyr, and 1 - Khmelnytskyi Regions. Let's hold on! We will not be broken! Victory will be ours!" Zaluzhnyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of December 31, Russia launched a new missile attack on Ukraine. Most regions of Ukraine were under attack.