Media and Telegram channels are reporting explosions in Dzhankoi and Yevpatoria of the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"It is noisy in Dzhankoi, presumably air defense is working," a separatist source reported.

However, Telegram channels that track missile launches report that there is a hit by precision weapons on Dzhankoi.

"In the area of ​ ​ the airfield of the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, there is a "salute," the Telegram channel of the Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.

Photos and videos appeared on the network showing traces of rockets in the sky and smoke.