As a result of a Russian massive attack on civilian objects in Kyiv, 1 person was killed and 20 were injured, 14 people were taken to the hospital.

This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of a Russian attack on civilian objects of the capital, 1 person was killed, 20 were injured. 14 victims were hospitalized, six were treated by doctors on the spot," he wrote.

The Mayor also said that the buildings of two schools in the Solomianskyi District of the capital and another school in the Pechersk District were damaged.

A kindergarten in the Solomianskyi District was also damaged.

There are no injuries at these facilities.

In addition, the Mayor noted that the life support system of the capital is operating normally.

Kyiv has water and heat, 30% of consumers are without electricity due to emergency shutdowns.

At the same time, trains on the red subway line travel from the Akademmistechko station to the Arsenalna station.

"Restrictions are applied to check the open section of the line for remnants from rocket debris. Specialists left for the place. We will inform you about the resumption of traffic along the red line additionally," Klitschko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary information, on Saturday in the area of ​ ​ Kyiv, the Ukrainian military destroyed 7 air targets.