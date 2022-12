Rashists Launch Another Massive Missile Attack On Ukraine: There Are Killed And Wounded

On New Year's Eve, Russians fired on most regions of Ukraine. Politicians inform about this on their Telegram channels.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, information was previously received that Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia were under fire.

Tymoshenko said that in the capital, the wreckage of a rocket hit a private house. In addition, Russians in the capital hit a hotel facility.

According to more extensive information from the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, more than 10 powerful explosions sounded in the capital on New Year's Eve. He noted that the explosions occurred in the Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi Districts.

"In the latter - between residential buildings. There is destruction. Rescuers and doctors are going to the scene," Klitschko added.

"According to preliminary information, one person died in the Solomianskyi District. Several victims," Klitschko said, adding that five people were hospitalized by doctors," the head of Kyiv stated.

Subsequently, Klitschko announced 8 wounded, one of which is in serious condition. Among those injured is a journalist from Japan.

In Mykolaiv, as a result of a massive missile attack of the Russians, hits were recorded. This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"There are six wounded, one of whom is in serious condition," Kim said.