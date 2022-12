The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, who a few days ago visited the positions of the Ukrainian military in Bakhmut, said that the city was leveled by the Russian occupiers. During the telethon, he noted that the settlement was no longer habitable.

At the same time, Budanov added that the military situation in Bakhmut is not catastrophic.

"There's the disaster of the city itself... But in my understanding, this city basically no longer exists as a city. Certain areas are definitely not subject to reconstruction. I am not a builder, but this city is easier to do from scratch than rebuild," he said.