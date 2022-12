Rashists Shell Territory Of Kherson Region 60 Times, There Are Wounded - Regional Military Administration Head

Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 60 times in a day, December 30. The enemy attacked peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

“The Russians attacked Kherson 31 times," the politician stated.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, enemy shells hit a gas pipeline, private and apartment buildings.

In addition, as a result of Russian attacks, there are injured civilians. In particular, two people were injured over the day.