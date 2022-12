1 Person Killed In Kharkiv Region Due To Enemy Shelling, Another 1 In Car Blown Up On Explosives On December 3

Last day, December 30, as a result of shelling by the invaders of the Kharkiv Region, one civilian was killed, another was injured, in addition, a 65-year-old driver was killed as a result of a car explosion on an explosive device.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the city of Kupiansk and the Kupiansk District suffered the most from enemy attacks.

Also, the Russian occupiers hit with artillery and mortars on the border settlements of the Kharkiv and Chuhuiv Districts.

"Last day, as a result of strikes on Kupiansk, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. A 76-year-old man was injured. Medical assistance was provided on the spot. In the Kupiansk District, unfortunately, a 50-year-old man died as a result of enemy attacks," the head of the military administration wrote.

In addition, last day in the Kharkiv District a civilian car was blown up on an unknown explosive device.

The 65-year-old driver died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, the invaders attacked Kharkiv twice with missiles, two people were killed as a result of enemy strikes, another person was hospitalized.