Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, has said that after the release of Kreminna, two important directions will open for defenders: to Starobilsk and towards Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You cannot exaggerate the importance here, because (from Kreminna) two directions open. One is to Starobilsk, and it will be a de-occupied logistics center of the Luhansk Region. And then it will be very difficult for the enemy to move some reserves or equipment, or personnel, because you can keep all the roads with Starobilsk under fire control," Haidai said.

On the other hand, according to him, after the de-occupation of Kreminna, the path to Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk opens.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the advance of the Ukrainian military in this direction will help to break up the enemy group that is advancing on Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military leadership has already appointed a fourth commander in the Svatove-Kreminna direction.