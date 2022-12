95-year-old Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on Saturday, December 31, at his residence in the Vatican's Mater Ecclesiae monastery. Such sad information was spread by the press service of the Holy See.

The Vatican said Pope Benedict XVI died at 9:34 a.m. Saturday at his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, which he had chosen as his residence since abdicating in 2013.

On the morning of Monday, January 2, 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in St. Peter's Basilica so that the believers can say goodbye to him," the Vatican said.