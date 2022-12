Occupiers Lost Over 700 Soldiers And Helicopter - Operational Summary Of AFU General Staff

According to the General Staff, on December 30, the Russian occupiers lost another 710 soldiers, 3 tanks and a helicopter in the war. This is stated in the text of the next operational summary from the military leadership.

As emphasized in the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 31 approximately amounted to:

- personnel - about 105,960 (+710) persons were liquidated,

- tanks - 3,029 (+3) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 6,075 (+16) units,

- artillery systems - 2,016 (+6) units,

- MLRS - 423 (+0) units,

- air defense systems - 213 (+1) units,

- aircraft - 283 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 269 (+1) units,

- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,746 (+6),

- cruise missiles - 711 (+0),

- ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,707 (+24) units,

- special equipment - 180 (+0).