Russian troops continue shelling the Dnipropetrovsk Region. This was reported on the official page of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration by its head Valentyn Reznichenko.

"Dnipropetrovsk Region. December 31. New Year's Eve was restless in the Nikopol district," the official said in a statement.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Russian troops opened fire on the area with heavy artillery three times. Two communities - Myrivska and Marhanetska - came under enemy fire.

The invaders fired about 20 shells.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, the consequences of the Russian attacks are being clarified. In other areas of the region, the night passed without alarms and emergency situations," stated Valentyn Reznichenko.