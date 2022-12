Russia Increasingly Has To Use Drones Due To Lack Of High-Precision Missiles - ISW

The Russian occupiers are increasingly forced to use drones for attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, as they are running out of high-precision missiles, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) say.

According to the text of the ISW report, on the night of December 29-30, the Russians launched 16 Shahed-131 and -136 drones at targets in Ukraine. According to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian air defense equipment shot down all these drones.

The Russian drone attacks followed a massive series of Russian missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine on December 29, during which the occupiers launched 23 drones, most of them Shaheds.

The ISW notes that the use of 39 drones by the Russian military over the past two days, the use of 30 Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones on the night of December 18-19, and the use of 13 Shahed drones on December 14 indicates a significant increase in the number of recent cases of the use of these systems by Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to ISW, the increased rate of Russian drone attacks may indicate that Russian forces have stockpiled more Iranian-made drones after a three-week period (from November 17 to December 7) of not using them, or that Russia has received or expects to receive a new batch of drones from Iran.

"Russian forces are likely to have further increased the pace of drone attacks in an effort to support their campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, given that their stockpile of high-precision missiles is likely depleted. The Russian military is likely to continue to use an increasing number of these systems for attacks on civilian objects in Ukraine in a misguided attempt to break the Ukrainian will to fight," stated the Institute for the Study of War.

Key findings of ISW as of December 30:

- On the night of December 29-30, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made drones.

- Vladimir Putin opened the door for further institutionalization of corruption in the Russian Federation.

- Russian troops continued to carry out counterattacks along the Svatove-Kreminna line.

- Ukrainian troops struck the places of concentration of Russian troops in the Luhansk Region.

- The occupying forces continued offensive operations in the area of Avdiyivka and Bakhmut, where the pace of Russian offensive operations may have slowed down compared to previous days.

- A Russian source reported that the occupiers carried out ground attacks in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

- Russian and Ukrainian sources continued to discuss whether and when the second wave of mobilization in Russia would occur.

- Russian officials continue to pursue the policy of integrating the occupied territories into the Russian Federation.