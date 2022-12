During the day of December 30, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian drones and repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 15 settlements. This is stated in the text of the operational report from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was published on the official page of the authority on Facebook.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 29 air strikes. 26 enemy air strikes hit civilian infrastructure. In particular, the occupiers used 10 Shahed-136 UAVs, but all of them were shot down. In addition, the enemy launched 80 attacks from the rocket salvo systems, peaceful settlements were also affected.

Over the past day, our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Soledar, Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, New York, Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Avdiyivka and Maryinka in the Donetsk Region," the document from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

The military was also informed of the following details of combat operations in the directions:

- the situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhansk directions, the formation of enemy offensive groups has not been detected;

- on the Siverske and Slobozhanske directions, the areas of Orlykivka, Semenivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Buda-Vorobiyivska settlements of the Chernihiv Region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling; Khodyne, Atynske, Zapsillia, Velyka Rybytsia, Pokrovka, Riasne, Popivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Nesterne, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka and Zarubinka in the Kharkiv Region;

- in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kamyanka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kupyansk, Orlianka, Kurylivka, Kotliarivka and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka - Luhansk Region;

- in the Lyman direction, Ploshanka, Nevske and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region, as well as Chervonopivka, Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk Region came under the influence of fire from the occupiers;

- in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Yahidne, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Diliyivka, Druzhba , Zalizne, Mayorsk and New York of the Donetsk Region;

- Vesele, Avdiyivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka were damaged by fire in the Avdiyivka direction;

- in the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy shelled Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka of the Donetsk Region;

- in the Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy fire was recorded in the areas of Temyrivka, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Nikopol and Prymiske in the Dnipropetrovsk Region;

- in the Kherson direction, the enemy continues mortar and artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnieper River. In particular, the civil infrastructure of Kachkarivka, Naddniprianske, Antonivka and Kherson was affected.

According to the information of the General Staff, military commissariats in the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea have created lists of persons subject to conscription for mobilization in January 2023.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 3 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy reconnaissance UAV of the Orlan-10 type.

Units of rocket forces and artillery hit the command post, 7 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, 5 ammunition depots, as well as 2 radar stations of the invaders.