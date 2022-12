As of December 30, 10 Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr missile carrier. Its total volley is 8 rockets. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

In the Sea of Azov, 1 enemy ship is currently on combat duty.

In the Mediterranean there are 9 enemy ships, of which 5 are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total volley is 72 missiles.

Meanwhile, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, along the Kerch-Yenikal Strait the following passed:

to the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 23 vessels, of which 8 ships moved from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 41 ships, of which 13 ships continued movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

In addition, Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), turning off automatic identification systems (AIS), on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 28 in the Black Sea, the occupiers kept three ships on combat duty, among which there were no missile carriers.

The Russians used 13 aircraft and two ships, as well as tactical aviation, for a massive missile attack on Ukraine on December 29.