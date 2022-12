New Wave Of Mobilization In Russia Will Begin On January 5 - Defense Intelligence

The Russian leadership plans to continue mobilization after the New Year holidays - January 5.

The head of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with the BBC.

He believes that mobilization of the Russian military leadership is necessary, because the Russians have huge problems with the manning of existing units.

"This date is in the plans. They will have to start a new wave of mobilization even taking into account the fact that the mobilization that allegedly ended did not stop, people are mobilized in full swing," Budanov said.

He believes that the new mobilized will be as prepared as the previous ones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early December, some Russian media reported that a new wave of mobilization would begin in Russia after the New Year holidays.

We also reported that previously the Russian authorities forbade the media to make any mention of mobilization, even if it will come from officials or authorities of the country.

Recall that according to the plan of the Russian military leadership, "partial mobilization" is designed to buy time so that in the spring of 2023 Russian troops can repeat a large-scale offensive on Kyiv.