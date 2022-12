Almost a thousand drones purchased as part of the Army of Drones project are already helping Ukraine's defenders overcome Russian occupiers.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"928 drones of the Army of Drones are already helping the defenders of Ukraine overcome the Russian occupiers. For each of them, you and hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world have donated through UNITED24," he wrote.

Fedorov said that in total, as part of the project, the Ministry of Defense, the State Special Communications Service and other bodies have already contracted 1,577 drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the fundraising through the United24 platform created to collect donations in support of Ukraine to the Army of Drones.