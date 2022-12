Within 13 hours, 6 military transport boards of the Russian military space forces flew to Belarus.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported this on Telegram on Friday, December 30.

The resource informs that over the past 13 hours, six Il-76MD military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew to Belarus to the airfield in Machulishchi. The latter landed at the airfield at 6:17 p.m. Minsk time.

"According to our information, all aircraft bring something to Belarus, but it is not yet known. It cannot be ruled out that both the delivery of equipment and the rotation/delivery of mobilized people can occur," the message said.

The resource notes that if aircraft are transporting the military, then it can be about a maximum of 1,470 soldiers, since the maximum capacity of each of Il-76MD is 245 people

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, Belarusian Hajun wrote that Russia had transferred at least 50 more new Ural trucks to Belarus, which can be intended for the Russian military at the Belarusian training ground.

There are currently up to 11,000 enemy personnel at Belarusian training grounds.

At the same time, the State Border Guard Service reported that the number of Russian troops in Belarus is insufficient to create an offensive group to atteck Ukraine.