Ukraine has received a new batch of Starlink from Poland, which today will be sent to the "Points of Indestructibility," as well as to support the medical and energy sector.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook on Friday, December 30.

Shmyhal noted that the new Starlink batch came from Poland to improve communication and more stable operation of critical infrastructure despite Russian shelling.

"I want to thank the fraternal Polish people, the Polish Government and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for the fast help in the crisis, which was provided without delay. This is the third batch of Starlink that Ukraine receives from Poland. And the first part of the big batch that we're waiting for by the end of January. The Government and Ministry of Digital Development team continues to work to ensure that Ukraine remains in touch and works even in the most difficult times," it said.

The new batch will be distributed between the "Points of Indestructibility" and the medical and energy spheres.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that he had to literally on his knees ask the American company SpaceX to provide the Starlink satellite communication system equipment.

On December 10, Fedorov announced that Ukraine would soon receive another 10,000 Starlink terminals.

On November 29, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to exempt Starlink equipment from SpaceX from VAT and import duty.