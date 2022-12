The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a plan of actions of executive authorities and local self-government bodies to restore the de-occupied territories.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The plan includes 131 measures to restore the life of liberated settlements.

The urgent measures include:

- cleaning of areas from explosive objects, disassembling debris;

- resumption of activities of local self-government bodies, military administrations, territorial executive bodies and law enforcement agencies;

- providing the population with food and first-class goods, medicines and medical care;

- restoration of the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language, taking into account the protection of indigenous languages and the destruction of the symbols of the Russian totalitarian regime;

- restoration of centralized water supply;

- attracting international technical assistance to restore damaged infrastructure;

- restoration of hryvnia turnover and treasury service;

- ensuring the implementation of social payments and pensions.

Responsible officers are assigned to each measure, in most cases they are military administrations and local self-government bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President reported that as of November 22, 1,886 settlements had already been de-occupied.