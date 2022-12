The UkrGasVydobuvannya Joint Stock Company drilled 47 new gas wells in 2022.

The chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Oleksii Chernyshov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"47 new wells this year were drilled by UkrGasVydobuvannya, despite the shelling and constant terror of energy infrastructure. We have come as close as possible to pre-war indicators even though the infrastructure of UkrGasVydobuvannya has been repeatedly attacked by the enemy. Due to objective reasons, production reduction is observed in the east of Ukraine. At the same time, in the west of the country, we are increasing indicators. Thanks to the heroism of our gas workers, we managed to achieve record drilling rates in a war," he wrote.

Chernyshov noted that in October the Ukrburhaz Drilling Department, the drilling division of JSC UkrGasVydobuvannya, set a record for monthly drilling - 30,505 meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine plans to increase natural gas production in 2023 by 8%, or by 1 billion cubic meters, to 13.5 billion cubic meters.

In January-September 2022, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas production by 2% to 10 billion cubic meters compared to the same period in 2021.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.