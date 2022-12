Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg has said that the provision of weapons to Ukraine by Western partners will speed up the end of the war.

He said this in an interview with the German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This may sound paradoxical, but military support for Ukraine is the fastest path to peace," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin should understand that he will not achieve his goal - to take control of Ukraine.

Then it would be possible to find a peaceful negotiation solution that would guarantee the survival of Ukraine as an independent democratic state.

Stoltenberg also considers Ukrainian attacks on military facilities in Russia quite legitimate.

"Every country has the right to defend itself. Ukraine also," he said.

When asked whether to provide Kyiv with intermediate-range missiles, Stoltenberg said that dialogue continues between allies and Ukraine on specific systems.

He recalled that earlier NATO allies had already provided Ukraine with long-range weapons systems, such as HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

Regarding the discussion on the supply of German Patriot tanks and complexes to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said that consultations were held in NATO and in the Ramstein format under the chairmanship of the United States.

"Of course, I urge allies to do more. It is in the interests of our security to ensure Ukraine's victory and prevent Putin's victory," NATO Secretary General said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stoltenberg said that there are currently no conditions for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.