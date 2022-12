Capture Of Prisoners And Explosions In Warehouses. What Is Happening Now On Luhansk Direction

Over the past few days, the Ukrainian military managed to capture 52 Russian occupiers and increase the exchange fund, while enemy warehouses are exploding in the rear.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

"The situation has stabilized in Bilohorivka. Our forces are entrenched, enemy attacks are being repelled. The situation there is under control," Haidai said.

He said that mobilization continues in the occupied territories. Summons began to be distributed at checkpoints. The occupiers do not pay attention to the state of health of those whom they try to recruit.

In addition, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration said that in the rear of the occupiers in the east of Ukraine bases continue to explode. Their warehouses are exploding, and now, according to Haidai, two warehouses with ammunition that exploded during the night are still burning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians set up a military hospital in the lyceum in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk Region due to the large number of wounded occupiers.

Occupiers continue to use civilian hospitals in the interests of the military and mercenaries of private military companies. More than 100 representatives of the Wagner PMC are undergoing treatment in Bilovodsk.