The military leadership of Russia has already appointed a fourth commander in the Svatove-Kreminna direction.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Already the fourth commander in the Svatove-Kreminna direction is being replaced. Put an officer who unsuccessfully commanded the attack on Kyiv from Chornobyl. It was there that our commander Syrskyi, who is now in charge of our direction, held the defense. So, I am sure that the situation and the result for the Russians will be the same," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He also said that the situation in Bilohorivka has stabilized, Ukrainian troops there are entrenched and are successfully repelling enemy attacks.

In addition, in the rear of the enemy almost every day there is a blast - warehouses with ammunition explode, barracks burn.

Even now, according to Haidai, two ammunition depots that exploded last night continue to burn.

In addition, in the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Russians resumed mobilization, summons are issued directly at checkpoints.

At the same time, the invaders do not take into account the state of health and the age of those whom they mobilize.

Also, the head of the Regional Military Administration said that the Russian military "willingly surrender."

Over the past few days in the Luhansk direction, the Ukrainian defenders captured 52 Russians, thus increasing the exchange fund for the return of the Ukrainian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Haidai previously said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful in the Luhansk Region, the occupiers are dying by the hundreds in the Kreminna area.