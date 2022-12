Russia Used "Everything That Can Move" During Latest Shelling Of Ukraine - Defense Intelligence

Russia is unable to launch and maintain a high intensity of missile fire. The aggressor state used Iranian kamikaze drones and missiles, but still failed to cause major damage to the Ukrainian power system during the last large-scale attack. This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Friday, December 30.

Yusov noted that Russia is forced to launch fewer missiles at a time and increase the intervals between attacks due to a decrease in its missile potential.

"The terrorist country used everything that can move against Ukraine - launched Shaheds and fired from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. We see that despite the massive missile attack, the infrastructure of Ukraine has withstood and will definitely endure," the Defense intelligence representative emphasized.

The enemy's missile potential is decreasing, Russia cannot maintain such a high intensity both in terms of regularity and in terms of the number of shellings, Yusov stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, the Russians deployed 13 aircraft and two ships, as well as tactical aviation, for a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles from various directions.

On the night of Friday, December 30, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones.