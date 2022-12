Next Year AFU Will Have ATACMS Missiles And Tanks, But It All Depends On Situation At Front - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can receive modern tanks and ATACMS long-range missiles from Western countries.

The Minister made the corresponding statement in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Kuleba urged Ukrainians to look at things rationally and recalled that Ukraine had been fighting with Western countries for more than a year on the issue of providing MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

He added that obtaining Patriot air defense systems is not just another decision of Western countries, but a psychological fracture.

According to him, from the very first days when Ukraine began to talk about providing Patriot air defense systems, in response, the Americans said no. And only in the tenth month of the war, Washington decided to transfer these systems to Ukraine.

"And the fact that this happened is another evidence that another taboo has been lifted, another wall has fallen," Kuleba said.

Asked if this meant that Ukraine could receive ATACMS tanks and missiles next year, Kuleba said yes. At the same time, he emphasized that everything will depend on the situation at the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the U.S. Department of State announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. Among other things, it includes one MIM-104 Patriot SAM battery.

We also reported that on July 23, Washington announced that they were not ready to provide ATACMS missiles to the Armed Forces.

Recall that earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told how ATACMS long-range missiles can help secure Ukraine.