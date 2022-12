Olena Verbytska, the commissioner for ensuring the rights of defenders, has said that Russia is holding almost 4,000 Ukrainian troops captive.

She said this in an interview with the German publication Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland (RND).

According to her, currently 3.392 servicemen of Ukraine are in Russian captivity.

In addition, about 15,000 more people have been missing since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia. Most of them are civilians.

Verbytska emphasized that the fate of many of them is unclear. They could be kidnapped in temporarily occupied territories, captured by the Russian military or killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 27, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that in all time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has returned almost 1,000 prisoners.

We also reported that the Security Service of Ukraine intends to exchange Motor Sich President Viacheslav Bohuslaev, who is suspected of cooperation with the Russian Federation, for Ukrainian prisoners of war.