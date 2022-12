The Ukrainian power system is being restored as planned after today's massive missile attack by the Russian Federation.

The press service of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company reported this with reference to the Chairman of the Board of the company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

So, in the power system, a significant part of the generating capacity has been restored, but there is significant damage to the network and some power plants.

"They are related to the fact that this was not one missile attack, but essentially a series of attacks. It all began at night with a series of drone attacks, then a massive missile attack, and then several more attacks by S-300 systems in the Kharkiv Region and the Mykolaiv Region. That is, the enemy tried to shoot today with everything that it has, but did not achieve a global goal. The system works," Ukrenergo explained.

However, it is reported that due to significant network damage, it is difficult to deliver electricity in the Kharkiv Region, Kyiv Region, Odesa Region, Mykolaiv Region, Kherson Region, Lviv Region.

"Repair crews of Ukrenergo are working on the restoration of networks constantly, including now," said Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on Thursday, December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles from different directions.

Due to Russia's attack on energy infrastructure on Thursday, December 29, a difficult situation arose in the west of Ukraine, in the Odesa and Kyiv Regions. This was announced by Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.