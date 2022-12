Enemy Transfers Troops From Kherson To Other Areas - General Staff

The enemy transfers troops from Kherson to other directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the department, the enemy focuses on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions and tries to improve the tactical position in the Lyman and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kupiansk and Novopavlivka directions, the enemy conducts active defense.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy regroups troops in other directions," the General Staff said.

In addition, the occupiers in this direction are strengthened by units of the territorial forces and conduct positional defense.

