Last day, three reconnaissance UAVs and a Мі-8 helicopter were destroyed in the eastern direction by air defense of the Air Force. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, another drone - Orlan-10 - was destroyed in the Kyiv Region right during a missile attack on December 29. The occupiers planned to use the UAV to conduct aerial reconnaissance and detect the positions of the Ukrainian air defense.

In addition, according to updated information, during yesterday's massive missile attack of the Russian occupation forces, 58 of 70 cruise missiles were destroyed.

The General Staff urges citizens not to publish data on shelling, our air defense positions and other information that the enemy can use for subsequent attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine last day eliminated another 690 Russian occupiers, shot down 58 missiles, destroyed 8 tanks and 12 armored vehicles. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 105,250 of its military on the fronts in Ukraine.

The Armed Forces also hit 17 areas of concentration, 5 control points, positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.