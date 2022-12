Prosecutor General’s Office Buys World's Fastest Charging Station EcoFlow For UAH 350,000 In Epicenter

The Prosecutor General’s Office has bought three EcoFlow charging stations in Epicenter for UAH 575,000.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In October, the Prosecutor General’s Office bought the EcoFlow Delta Pro charging complex with an additional battery for UAH 347,000.

The price of the charging station amounted to almost UAH 200,000, an additional battery - almost UAH 150,000

In November, the Prosecutor General’s Office bought two more Ecoflow charging stations in Epicenter, but this time Delta Max.

The price of the station amounted to UAH 114,000

The EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 is fully charged in a record 96 minutes.

The EcoFlow DELTA MAX is enough to power 99% of home chargers.

The station can provide a power output of 2,400 watts, and with X Boost technology, power at a peak of up to 3,400 watts.

Peak loads can even reach 5 kW.

With the help of a charging station, you can connect a TV or a refrigerator, a washing machine for several cycles, an electric stove or a microwave oven for 4 hours.

The DELTA Pro rechargeable station is the world's fastest portable station with a record charging speed.

The battery can be charged from an electric vehicle station and even perform multiple charges, combining methods.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation bought 10 Fenix flashlights in Epicenter at a price of UAH 2,400 per unit and 4 flashlights at UAH 4,500 per unit.