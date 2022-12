Enemy Missile In Ivano-Frankivsk Region Hits House And Not Explodes - President’s Office 14:51

Ukraine's Proposal To Exclude Russia From UN Security Council Has No Support - Estonian Foreign Ministry 19:38

Constitutional Court Ex-Judge Tupytskyi Did Not Ask For Political Asylum In Austria 17:24

AFU Advanced 2.5 Kilometers In Direction Of Kreminna During Week - General Staff 20:31