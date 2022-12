Biden Signs 2023 US Budget With USD 45 Billion In Aid To Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is on vacation on Santa Cruz Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, signed the United States budget for fiscal year 2023 on December 29, worth USD 1.7 trillion, which provides for the provision of assistance to Ukraine and allies in the amount of USD 45 billion.

He announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress. It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, VAWA funding – and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine. Looking forward to more in 2023,” he wrote.

The White House report notes that the law defines consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 and for emergency assistance in connection with the situation in Ukraine and for other purposes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 22, the United States announced the provision of a new military assistance package worth USD 1.85 billion to Ukraine.