Lieutenant General Evgeny Nikiforov is probably in the process of taking command of the Western Group of Russian Forces in Ukraine. He will become at least the fourth commander of the unit since the invasion and will replace Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev, who was appointed only three months ago.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

British intelligence recalls that as the chief of staff of the Eastern Group of Russian Forces in the first weeks of the invasion, Nikiforov took an active part in planning the disastrous attempt by the Eastern Group of Russian Forces and airborne troops to advance on Kyiv from the northwest, through the Chernobyl zone.

"It is almost certain that the Western Group of Russian Forces now faces the task of holding the right flank of Russia - the territory of the Luhansk Region in the area of Kreminna and Svatove. Since any side can attempt an offensive in this sector, Nikiforov plays an important operational role in the conflict," the review says.

"The ongoing turnover of Russian senior officers probably reflects internal disagreements about the future of warfare in the Russian Ministry of Defense," British intelligence believes.