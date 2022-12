The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration, five control points, positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning summary.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 85 missile and 35 air strikes, as well as launched 63 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy is trying to advance on the Bakhmut and improve the tactical position in the Lyman and Kupiyansk directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Soledar, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of Leonivka settlements of the Chernihiv region were shelled with artillery; Pavlivka - Sumy; Hlyboke, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Bochkove, and Chuhuyivka in the Kharkiv Region. The invaders also used army aircraft for the attack near Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy Region.

Areas of 17 settlements were affected by fire in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. Among them are Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kotliarivka, Vyshneve, and Kamiyanka of the Kharkiv Region; Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Nevske, Dibrova in the Luhansk Region; and Torske in the Donetsk Region. The enemy struck with army aviation forces near Dibrova.

Areas of 20 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Niu York, Klishchiyivka, and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk Region. In addition, the occupiers deployed attack UAVs in the districts of Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, and Zalizne.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage near Avdiyivka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region. Airstrikes were recorded near Kamiyanka and Avdiyivka.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the invaders were fighting with tanks and barrel artillery near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne, Donetsk Region. An airstrike was carried out in the area of Mykilske.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, more than 25 settlements came under the influence of fire. Among them are Stepove, Olhivske, Dorozhnianka, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia region and Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Chornobayivka and Stanislav in the Kherson Region. Enemy operational-tactical and army aviation operated in the areas of Huliaipole and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Novosilka - the Kherson Region.

During the previous day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and struck the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

And units of the missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit five control points, five areas of concentration of manpower and the occupiers' ammunition warehouse.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 28, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 50 occupiers near Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian occupiers are withdrawing their troops from Novomykolayivka and Mykhailivka, the Kherson Region.

The enemy is also transferring troops from Kherson to other directions.