The state energy trader Energy Company of Ukraine (ECU) has returned UAH 500 million of financial assistance to the national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is also noted that the activity of the ECU in the five months was profitable, while the state-owned companies Energoatom, Ukrenergo, and Guaranteed Buyer state-run enterprise received an income of UAH 2.7 billion thanks to the work of the state trader in the export direction.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, the ECU started commercial activities.

On June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Energy to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage corporate rights belonging to the state in the authorized capital of the ECU.

The ECU is a multi-disciplinary energy supply enterprise that carries out operations of purchase, sale, supply and market optimization of energy consumption for commercial customers.

The company operates on the domestic and foreign markets of energy resources.

100% of the company's shares belong to the state.