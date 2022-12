On Friday night, December 30, Russians attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders hit all the enemy Shaheds.

This follows from a statement by Kyiv City Military Administration.

"After yesterday's missile attack, which did not give results to the aggressor, tonight the capital city withstood an attack with Iranian Shaheds," noted Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko.

According to him, five enemy drones were recorded in Kyiv's airspace. Air defense forces destroyed all the targets.

"One of the barrage munitions hit an administrative building in the Holosiyivskyi District of the capital. As a result, the building was partially destroyed, and windows were damaged in a residential building nearby. There was no information about the victims. All data is being verified," added the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration .

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on Thursday, December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles from various directions.

Due to Russia's attack on the energy infrastructure on Thursday, December 29, a difficult situation arose in the west of Ukraine, in the Odesa and Kyiv Regions. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.