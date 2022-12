Yesterday, December 28, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 50 invaders near Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region. This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that more than 50 occupiers were eliminated as a result of fire damage by units of the Defense Forces of enemy positions near Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

We will remind you that the Armed Forces destroyed another 790 invaders and shot down 10 enemy drones last day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 104,560 of its troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers resort to mass desertion in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Separate units of the Russian Guard were sent to the city of Prymorsk for search operations. According to the preliminary information of the General Staff, more than 200 people are wanted.

Meanwhile, in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers try to move in civilian clothes whenever possible because of the danger from the local population.

Earlier, on December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy near Novobilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Region. The losses of the Russian Federation amounted to 100 servicemen killed and wounded, including FSB officers.