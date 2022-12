The occupation administration of the Luhansk Region decided to cancel the curfew during the New Year and Christmas Eve.

This is stated in the "decree" of the leader of the so-called "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk.

The curfew in the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region will be canceled on the night from December 31 to January 1 and on the night from January 6 to 7.

At the same time, this "decree" does not apply to the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Pervomaysk and Rubizhne.

Also, the militants do not cancel the curfew in the Kreminskyi, Svativskyi and Troitskyi districts of the region.

The above-mentioned cities and districts are located near the contact line, and fighting is currently ongoing near Kreminna.

It will be recalled that earlier today, December 29, the General Staff reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 2.5 kilometers in the direction of Kreminna in a week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, the collaborators banned the holding of mass events during the New Year holidays.